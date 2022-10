CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police.

The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with bruising to her face.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.