35-year-old man seriously injured in Far North Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was shot in the 1500 block of West Howard Street just before 10:50 p.m. when he answered the front door of an apartment and was shot by an unknown man.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the left thigh and backside before being transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.