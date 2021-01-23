33-year-old man shot inside North Side convenience store

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man was shot while working in a convenience store in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood early Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was working in the store in the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue just before 5:10 p.m. when an unknown person entered the store and opened fire, grazing the man on the shoulder.

According to police, the man then demanded an unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.