32-year-old Lombard man shot, killed inside home

LOMBARD, Ill. – Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man died as a result of a gunshot wound inside his home on Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Wednesday, police arrived to a home in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Police said when they went inside, they found Brian Haddad, 32, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He died later and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Lombard police and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force are actively investigating the homicide. They did not provide any details about a suspect, but believe there’s not a threat to anyone in the community.

It’s unknown at this time if the incident was a home invasion or possibly domestic-related.

Anyone with information or security footage in the area is asked to contact Lombard police at 630-873-4400.