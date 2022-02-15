3 years later, Aurora remembers victims of Henry Pratt shooting

AURORA, Ill. — On Tuesday, the victims in the Aurora mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company were remembered three years later.

“The calls over the radio for an active shooter at Henry Pratt will echo in my head forever,” Aurora fire chief Gary Krienitz said.

Aurora leaders gathered at the city’s historical society Tuesday — where there is a memorial of five white crosses honoring shooting victims Trevor Wehner, Clayton Parks, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez and Josh Pinkard.

They were all killed when a gunman, who was a disgruntled employee being terminated, opened fire.

He then engaged police officers in a lengthy shootout — wounding five.

“On this February 15, 2019, Aurora was forever changed,” Mayor Richard Irvin said.

In the aftermath, the Aurora community rallied to aid the victims’ families and help each other deal with the trauma.

The crosses honoring the victims will be on display at the Aurora Historical Society until March 15. They’re the same ones that stood outside of the plant three years ago.