3-year-old shot several times, Gary police say

GARY, Ind. — A 3-year-old boy in Indiana was shot multiple times, police said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a child shot in the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. in Gary Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found the boy who had suffered three gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police said the mother of the child was at work at the time and the person in charge of the child at the time of the incident is being questioned.

No further information was provided.