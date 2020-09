CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy has been reported missing from Chicago’s South Side.

3-year-old Amir Sutton-Kid was last seen Saturday in the area of 80th Street and Rhodes Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

Amir is African-American, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 312-747-8274.