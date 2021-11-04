3-year-old girl shot Thursday night in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was shot Thursday night in Harvey.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to a home in the 15300 block of Lexington Avenue in Harvey.

An official said a 3-year-old girl was shot at the location and transported to an area hospital. Her conditition is not available at this time.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 708-331-3030.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.