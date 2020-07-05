Young girl critical after shooting on West Side

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. (Stock image/Getty)

CHICAGO – A young girl is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night in Austin, police said.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of North Latrobe at around 7 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

A 7-year-old was shot in the forehead and has been transported in critical condition, CPD said. She was reportedly on the sidewalk when suspects exited a light-colored sedan and fired shots toward her direction.

A second victim, a 32-year-old man, arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He is listed in fair condition.

The shooting comes after several children have been recently killed by gun violence in Chicago, including a 3-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in Austin.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Editor’s note: Chicago fire initially told us the girl was 3 years old. They were incorrect and the girl is 7.