3-year-old boy fatally shot at Rockford apartment building Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at an apartment building in Rockford Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the child was shot in the head at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the incident is under investigation.

“At this point we feel that it’s contained to that one residence,” O’Shea said. “It was a room inside the house, but we can’t get into specifics of the case until it’s completed.”

A man who was present at the time was charged with gun crimes unrelated to the shooting, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said.

Lamar Glover, who lives in the four-unit building, said the boy’s family had been there for about six months.

“They seemed quiet. They were always out barbecuing,” Glover told the Rockford Register Star. “The kids were cool. I never heard any drama or nothing.”