3 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park.

Chicago police said three men were shot on the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. All three were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized.

A third man, 24, was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

