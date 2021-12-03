3 women attacked, robbed in Lakeview within 30 minutes of each other: police

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a string of attacks and robberies in Lakeview where three women were targeted within half an hour of each other on Thursday.

Around 5:10 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was on the 3900 block of North Southport Avenue when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground.

Police said the offender then took the woman’s property and fled the scene.

Around 10 minutes later, a 68-year-old woman was walking on the 1300 block of West School Street when someone approached her from behind.

Police said the offender grabbed her handbag and a struggle ensued. The offender punched the woman in the face and fled the scene with her bag.

Around 5:35 p.m, a 23-year-old woman was on the 1300 block of West Grace Street when two men approached her and tried to take her phone. The men then fled into an alley.

All three women declined medical attention.

Witnesses said the suspects got away in a light-colored Dodge Charged with a pinstripe running from the trunk to the hood of the car.

CWB Chicago reported that police saw a car matching the description near Diversey Parkway and Ashland Avenue but did not pursue the vehicle.

Police issued a community alert just before these latest robberies. A half dozen more happened in late November into December.

Area Three detectives are investigating.