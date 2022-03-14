3 treated for smoke inhalation after Cook County Jail fire

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Three Cook County Jail staff members were treated for smoke inhalation Sunday after a fire broke out inside the facility.

According to a jail spokesperson, the fire occurred around 3 p.m. inside a jail cell located in Division 9.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Cook County Jail staff extinguished the blaze.

As a result, the three staff members suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

Paramedics eventually cleared one member to return. Two other staff members were evaluated on-site for further medical evaluation.