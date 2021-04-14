3 teens die after ejected from car in Southern Illinois crash

VALMEYER, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say three teenagers died after being ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in the southern part of the state on Tuesday.

Police say the car, driven by an 18-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, struck the rear passenger side of the truck, which was turning.

Also killed were two girls, ages 15 and 13, both of Dupo, Illinois. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their names haven’t been released.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Valmeyer, about 25 miles south of St. Louis. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.