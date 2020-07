CHICAGO — Three teenagers were shot near a South Side Red Line station.

Officials said three teen girls, ages 13, 16 and 19 were shot near the 79th Street Red Line Station at 15 W. 79th St. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting are unknown, but officials said the girls may have been standing by a bus stop.

The teens were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No further information was provided.