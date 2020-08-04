1 dead, 2 injured after Gold Coast shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two people were injured after a shooting in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, according to police officials.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said three people were shot on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man person was killed and a woman and man were hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting.

A witness who was working nearby said he saw two men standing outside of a store around 4:20 p.m. He said they were not arguing, but at one point he heard gunshots. He saw one man go one way, and the other go down Michigan Avenue. He said he then heard more gunshots about four to five minutes later.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.