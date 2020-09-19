3 people shot in Englewood

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said three people were in three separate car cars during a gathering near the 7000 block of South Peoria around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police said someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots striking each of them.

Two men, both 27, suffered gunshot wounds. One of them was shot in the back and the other was shot in the arm. One of them refused medical condition and the other was hospitalized in fair condition. A woman, 49, was shot in the lower back. She was in fair condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.