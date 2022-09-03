CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a tow truck driver ran a red light and plowed into an SUV in the Loop.

Chicago police said the crash happened at State and Monroe streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the tow truck driver ran a red light at Monroe Street and crashed into an SUV causing it to rollover.

Three people were inside the SUV — a male driver, a woman and a 17-year-old girl. All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, which is owned by Squigg’s Towing and Recovery, was taken into custody and will cited.

A witness who heard a speeding car drive by and saw the SUV flip over called 911 for help.

The towing company did not respond to WGN’s request for comment.

No further information was provided.