CHICAGO — Three people, including two police officers, were injured after a crash in River North.

Chicago police said a 48-year-old man was driving a silver Nissan Altima on the 700 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Thursday when he struck the rear end of a police car.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Northwestern Hospital. The 48-year-old also had minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

No citations were issued.