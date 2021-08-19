3 men shot in Gage Park: police

CHICAGO — Three men were shot in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Three men drove themselves to Holy Cross Hospital after being shot on the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday by someone in a black sedan.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, thigh and leg. A 24-year-old man was shot in the pelvis and leg. A 29-year-old man was shot in the arm.

All three were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were stabilized.

Police said the men were being uncooperative and did not provide any further information.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.