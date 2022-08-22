PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge.

Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders running from the residence wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and masks. One of the offenders was also carrying a crowbar. The neighbor said the group left the scene in a silver SUV heading eastbound on Rosemont Avenue from Prospect Avenue.

According to police, officers spoke with the elderly victim who said they were taking a nap and woke up to find three offenders inside their home. The offenders ran from the home when the victim walked in on them.

Police said the victim believes they entered the home through the unlocked front door.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5252.