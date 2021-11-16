2 kids, woman killed after train strikes vehicle in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two kids and a woman were killed Tuesday morning when a train struck a vehicle in Gary.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Howard Street. Witnesses said the vehicle tried to beat the train across the tracks and did not make it.

Three people, later identified as Shermika Herbert, 37, Deyki Mitchell, 13, and Deniya Brown, 11, were ejected and died at the scene.

“It’s just messed me up,” witness Tishri Williams said.

An investigation remains underway.

In a statement, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the deceased were members of the same family.

“We all are saddened when we lose any of our friends and neighbors, but it’s especially painful when we lose multiple members of a family, including young ones. We lost several members of a family in a train-car collision this morning. At this point, details are limited as different law enforcement agencies and the CSX railroad continue investigating this incident. Whatever the outcomes of these investigations, I implore every resident and visitor to be extra cautious when using every railroad crossing and please respect crossing gates and safety devices throughout our city.”