Suspect arrested, victims ID’d in deadly Kenosha County bar shooting

SOMERS, Wis. — Three people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Somers House Tavern in Somers, Wisconsin, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 12:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and three men were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. All of the victims were shot, police said.

In a press conference Monday, Kenosha County authorities said Rakayo Vinson, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The three victims who were killed have been identified as Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha.

A 26-year-old man from Kenosha, a 23-year-old man from Wonder Lake and a 22-year-old man from Wonder Lake were shot. At this time, police have not provided their names.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking anybody with information to call 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.