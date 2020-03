CHICAGO — Five people, including three children, were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 51st Street and Richmond Avenue. Police said a 7-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and a man and woman were injured.

They were hospitalized and listed as stabilized.

Police are searching for the car that fled the scene.

No further information was provided.