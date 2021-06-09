3 injured in Evanston fire, explosion

EVANSTON, Ill. — Three people were injured after a fire and explosion in suburban Evanston.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 1400 block of Brown Avenue around midnight Wednesday. When crews arrived, the home was filled with smoke. The flames were put out and crews rescued five people who were trapped inside.

Three people were treated and released with minor injuries.

Officials said something explosive may have been thrown inside the home, but the official cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire is under investigation.