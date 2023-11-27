CHICAGO — Three people are injured after a CTA bus struck the side of a vehicle in Calumet Heights Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened near the 1600 block of East 87th Street around 9:25 p.m. A CTA bus, driven by a 28-year-old man was travelling west on 87th Street when it struck the left side of a Chevrolet, driven by a 41-year-old man.

The 41-year-old driver was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old passenger were transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported. Citations are pending.