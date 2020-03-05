3 injured after car smashes into Munster Gyros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSTER, Ind. — Three people were injured after a car smashed into Munster Gyros.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said an officer approached a silver Ford SUV in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue. The driver was not alert, but as the officer tried to get his attention he accelerated at a high rate of speed. He grazed a neighboring business then came barreling into the front door of Munster Gyros.

Customers were inside dining and staff was behind the counter at the time of the crash.

Three customers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after falling.

The co-owner, John Spanos, said they appeared to not be seriously hurt and he’s grateful things didn’t turn out much worse.

It is unknown if the driver will be charged.

Spanos said he plans to reopen the restaurant in a few days.