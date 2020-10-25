3 Indiana hospital systems: Racism a ‘public health crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana hospital systems have declared racism a public health crisis, calling social and economic inequities “a recipe for pain, suffering, premature mortality and civil protest.”

Indiana University Health, Community Health Network and Eskenazi Health said in a joint statement issued Thursday that they are committing to a “culture of inclusion” that addresses and reduces discrimination.

Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the health systems did not say if any single incident prompted their statement, but it followed a summer of unrest in Indianapolis and other cities following the May death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.