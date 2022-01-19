3 Illinois relatives charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Three Illinois men were arrested Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot more than one year ago.

Prosecutors say two brothers from Lockport and their cousin who lives downstate face federal charges. While authorities did not accuse the men of violent acts, prosecutors say they entered a restricted government building.

Photos show Anthony Carollo, his brother Jeremiah, and their cousin Cody Vollan allegedly standing in a mob outside the U.S. Capitol — and later inside walking single-file through the Capitol Rotunda.

“The justice department remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI identified the three men through Google records that pinged their phones to the Capitol grounds the day of the insurrection.

Investigators later linked their addresses to photos on social media and their driver’s license records.

“We will follow the facts where ever they lead,” Garland said.

Wednesday’s arrests bring the number of Illinoisans charged in the Capitol breach to 23.

Prosecutors say this is the most extensive criminal investigation in U.S. History.