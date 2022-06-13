ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Three people were found dead Monday in a north suburban home, prompting a police pursuit later.

At around 1:40 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside. A homicide investigation is underway, police said.

At some point, a police pursuit involving the alleged suspect took place.

The suspect crashed along I-80 at the Des Plaines River Bridge, near Duncan and Water Streets, a source told WGN News.

SkyCam9 over the scene

Round Lake Beach police told WGN News the suspect was taken into custody following the pursuit.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.