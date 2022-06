KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three males were found dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday.

During the afternoon, police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said.

It’s unknown at this time if a homicide investigation is underway. SkyCam9 was above a heavy police presence and crowd of people at the scene.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.