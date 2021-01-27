3 face federal charges after robbery of UPS driver, carjacking of Uber Eats driver

CHICAGO – Three men have been charged in federal court after a UPS driver was robbed and a Uber Eats driver was carjacked last year.

Authorities believe Jaheim Henyard, 19, stole a Dodge Charger from an Uber Eats driver in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2020, and a Kia Optima Hybrid LX from a victim in Cicero on Aug. 20, 2020.

They also accused Heynard of attempting to steal a Mercedes GLC 300 by brandishing a firearm in Oak Park on July 17, 2020.

The federal indictment also accused of Darius Young and Xavier Tate of helping Henyard with the robbery of a UPS truck in Oak Park on Aug. 21, 2020.

During the robbery, the UPS driver was ordered to lay face down in the street while the offenders removed boxes from the truck and drove off, according to a criminal complaint.

The indictment charges Henyard with two counts of carjacking, two counts of robbery, one count of attempted carjacking, and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Young, 25, of Berwyn, and Tate, 23, of Chicago, are charged with robbery.

Tate also faces a firearm count for allegedly illegally possessing a semiautomatic handgun in Chicago on the same day as the alleged UPS heist.