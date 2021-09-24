3 dogs reunited with family after Dogaholics van stolen in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Three dogs were found unharmed and were reunited with their family after a van they were on was stolen in Lakeview.

Dogaholics, a grooming and boarding company located at Southport and Addison, said their van was stolen from behind in an alley near the store at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Three dogs were inside the van —a 1-year-old Great Dane Keith, and two 6-year-old German short-hair pointers Pappy and Stella.

The dogs were loaded into a transport van to come back home when the driver left with the engine running.

“Our transport stepped out of the van to go grab some keys he was gone for like 30 seconds to a minute when he came back somebody jumped in the van and drove off with the dogs in the back,” manager Ben Montgomery said.

The dogs were found later Thursday night. The van was found abandoned in a field at Lawndale and North avenues.

Julie Levitt, the dogs’ owner said she was worried while they were missing and was scared they wouldn’t be found alive.

Chicago police are still searching for the person who took the car. No description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.