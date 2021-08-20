3 dead in wrong way crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO — Three people were killed in a wrong way crash on the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

Police said a driver going the wrong way entered the Stevenson at Cicero Avenue and crashed into another car around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

A woman and passenger who were in the car going the wrong way were killed, and so was a man driving the car that was hit head-on.

Two of those killed were identified as Khalid Jaber, 54, and 26-year-old Rella Ellisenorey. The third person was not identified.

The southbound I-55 lanes between Cicero and Central avenues have since reopened.

No further information was provided.