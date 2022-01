CHICAGO —Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police responded around 5 a.m. Saturday on I-290 near Mannheim Road for a crash involving two cars.

The driver and sole occupant of one car was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of a second car were also killed. It is unknown at this time which car was going the wrong way.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.