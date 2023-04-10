UNINCORPORATED PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A driver is dead after a rollover crash in unincorporated Plato Township Sunday night.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Roddan.

According to police, the driver of the Buick was traveling eastbound on Plank Road near the 40W200 block when it left the roadway towards the shoulder. The vehicle crossed into westbound traffic, leaving the roadway again onto the North side of Plank Road.

The Buick rolled over several times before coming to a stop.

Kane County Sherrif’s office are still investigating the incident.

It is still unknown by police if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Editor’s Note: Kane County police told WGN three people were deceased. At 10:30 a.m. they sent a correction that only one person died.