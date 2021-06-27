3 dead after Metra train headed to Chicago from Joliet strikes vehicle

Metra officials say three people are dead after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday, June 27. (Photo: Bronagh Tumulty)

CHICAGO – Officials with Metra tell WGN that a train headed to Chicago from Joliet struck a vehicle at 103rd and Vincennes on Sunday.

According to Metra officials, three people were killed as a result of the collision that occurred around 5 p.m. The fire department tells WGN the accident claimed the lives of two adults and one child.

It seems the vehicle was pushed quite far by the force of the train – trying to determine how far. Front carriage is obviously off the tracks. You can see the car wreckage in front. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/V2QGSGjaFm — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) June 27, 2021

Fire crews are still working to extricate.

Forty-one passengers were on board the train at the time of the crash. No passengers were injured. An engineer was injured. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

The front Metra car has derailed, officials added.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.