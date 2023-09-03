BIG ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Three people are dead after a car crash in Big Rock Saturday night.

According to the sheriff, a Honda Civic was travelling westbound on Route 30 from Davis Road when it passed a vehicle in front of him in the eastbound lane in a no passing zone and struck a motorcycle head-on.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the Honda as 55-year-old Jaime Bibiano. The motorcyclist was identified as 56-year-old Scott Luczynski and a passenger on the motorcycle, 58-year-old Kathleen Luczynski.

Bibiano was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene and a few minutes later, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Aurora.

Deputies are unaware if drugs or alcohol were involved, and no roadways are closed as a result of the crash.