GURNEE, Ill — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m.

The driver of the SUV drove off the road and crashed into a tree causing the car to catch fire, police say.

All three occupants of the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other injuries fatalities or injuries reported and the crash is still under investigation.