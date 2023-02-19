CHICAGO — Three people are dead after a car caught fire from crashing into a pole and losing control on the city’s South Side late Saturday night.

According to police, they responded to a crash near the 12000 block of South Halsted Street around 10:58 p.m. where a car struck a pole and lost control, hitting a wall. Police say the car engulfed in flames.

A total of three unknown individuals were pronounced on the scene and police are currently investigating the incident,

There is no further information provided.