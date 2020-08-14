3 dead, 7 wounded in shootings across Chicago since last night

CHICAGO – Three people are dead and seven others wounded in gun violence in Chicago since 9:30 PM last night. In the South Shore neighborhood, a man was inside his home on 75th and Chappel when he was shot in the arm and chest. It happened at 11:15 PM.

Police sources say the shots appear to have come from the back of the home. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

About an hour later in the South Chicago neighborhood, a man was found shot on the sidewalk on 88th and Burley. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.

The third homicide happened in Morgan Park, in an alley near 108th place and Morgan. No one is in custody in any of these homicides.