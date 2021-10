KENOSHA, Wisc. — Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Kenosha.

Kenosha police responded to a shooting at a home on the 600 block of 40th Place late Tuesday evening. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Police believe the shooting was an insolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.

Those who were shot have not yet been identified.

No further information was provided.