3 charged with carjacking: police

CHICAGO — Three men were charged in a case involving a stolen vehicle crash, according to police.

Eric Taylor, 19, Malik Winding, 20, and Tashaun Ross, 20, face varying charges ranging from carjacking to reckless conduct.

Police said Winding was behind the wheel of a stolen blue sedan Thursday around noon when he hit a silver car on the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

He and the other suspects took off running in the Gold Coast. In an attempt to flee, police said Winding head-butted a 28-year-old man who was working at a nearby establishment.

After being arrested, Ross provided a fake name to officers, police said.

Police said Taylor was also involved in an armed carjacking in December in the 6700 block of South Stoney Island.

Officials did not provide a mugshot for Ross.