Justen Krismantis (left), Bryant Hayes (center), Demitrius Harrell (right) | Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Three people were charged after a shooting in Beverly that paralyzed a Chicago police officer.

The Chicago Police Department said Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, all face charges following a shooting Saturday around 2:30 a.m. at Sean’s Rhino Nar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Officer Dan Golden, 32, was at the bar with friends after playing in the softball fundraiser Papa Hops, which raises money for families dealing with cancer.

His fiancé told WGN News there was an altercation at the bar and he was trying to de-escalate the situation when someone opened fire. Golden’s mother said he did identify himself as a police officer when he was trying to break up the fight.

Golden, who works in Area Four with the Gang Investigation’s Homicide Unit, was shot once in the back and his spinal cord was severed. The bullet was lodged in his lung and at this time, doctors are not going to perform surgery to remove it. Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Officer Dan Golden with his fiancé. (Photo courtesy of family)

Harrell was charged Tuesday with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Hayes was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Krismantis faces two felony counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

All three charged are due in bond court Tuesday.

Golden and his fiancé plan to marry in Oct. 2023. The family is in the process of setting up a GoFundMe, but people can donate to the Patrolman’s Federal Credit Union.