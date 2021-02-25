3 cars stolen in 3 minutes from Northwest suburbs dealership

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Surveillance video captured three cars stolen from a Des Plaines dealership in just under three minutes early Thursday morning.

In the video, the suspects are seen attacking a delivery driver before stealing the keys and taking off. Jidd Motor’s owner Adam Jidd tells WGN the driver remains in the hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“My heart goes to him and his family,” Jidd said.

According to police, a group of four men attacked the car delivery driver around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rand Road. Authorities say he was on the phone with his mom when the assault occurred. She called the police. Officers eventually found the injured driver lying in a nearby snowbank.

Jidd says that before the suspects made off with three vehicles, they allegedly broke into another Jibb Motors on the 1300 block of Rand Road.

“They tried to get cars out of [the] showroom,” he said. “They couldn’t get anywhere.”

Instead, Jidd says the suspects ransacked the place. It’s not the first time Jidd’s business has been hit by thieves.

“Within the last six months this is the second incident,” he said. “People taking cars from dealerships from us personally.”

