DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a luxury auto dealership in Des Plaines and stealing three cars.

Police said two men drove up to the Sam Jidd Luxury car dealership at 1505 Mount Prospect Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They exited a BMW and broke the glass on the front door of the business using a sledgehammer. While inside the business, they were able to use a pry open the key box and removed several keys and stole a total of three vehicles, police said.

Des Plaines police said officers responded to an alarm and on arrival, officers saw several vehicle fleeing from the parking lot.

Officers pursued the vehicles northbound on Mount Prospect Road to Golf Road. The vehicles continued onto southbound I-294 from Rand Road, police said.

Officers ended the pursuit when it became too dangerous due to the suspects speeding.

A total of three vehicles were stolen and investigators said they believe that there were two additional offenders at the scene.

The vehicles taken were a black, 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE, and two, white, 2022 Mercedes-Benz S550s.

This is not the first time a Jidd dealership has been the target of theft. In February 2021 four men attacked a car delivery driver at the Jidd Dealership on the 800 block of Rand Road.