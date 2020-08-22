3 arrested after woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park

Three boys were arrested after allegedly punching and robbing a woman in Lincoln Park.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was walking in the 2000 block of North Sheffield around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the three boys approached her and attempt to take her purse.

The woman resisted and the boys punched the woman and threw her to the ground, police said.

The boys took her purse and phone and fled the scene.

The boys were later arrested at the Armitage Brown Line Station. Charges are pending.



The woman suffered minor injuries. Police said she declined medical attention.

No other information is available.