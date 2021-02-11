3 arrested after teens killed inside Calumet Township home last fall

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Ind. – A woman and two men have been charged with murder after two Northwest Indiana teens were found dead inside a home last fall.

Dawn Carden, 42, Alvino Amaya, 36, and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, have been charged with murder after Maxwell Kroll, 17 and Elijah Robinson, 18, were found dead inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue on Oct. 16.

Kroll and Robinson both died of gun shot wounds. Police believe the teens were killed in retaliation for a stolen handgun.

Carden faces additional charges of dealing in a narcotic drug and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Robinson was arrested Thursday night and Amaya was arrested on Dec. 18. Officials did not say when Carden was arrested.