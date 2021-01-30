3 arrested after rideshare driver carjacked in South Shore

CHICAGO — Three juveniles were arrested Saturday after a 36-year-old rideshare driver was carjacked in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said the driver picked up a three people on the 7200 block of South East End Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday when they all displayed handguns and took her Chevy Cruze.

The car was seen near 63rd Street and State Street, at which point the driver took off, police said. OnStar then stopped the car in the 700 Block of East Pershing Street and the occupants inside the car fled on foot.

The three offenders were taken into custody just before midnight. Police said all three were juveniles — one female, two males. Their ages are unknown.

The rideshare driver was not injured.

There have been over 200 carjackings in the city this year. However, the number may be higher due to how police classify the crimes.

Officials said carjackings are on the rise for a variety of reasons including mask wearing. With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, officials say a person wearing a mask no longer raises any red flags since the majority of the public now wear them regularly. Police said many of the carjackings are gang related and that cars are then used to commit other crimes.

Police have made about 100 arrested related to carjackings — including the arrest of a 14-year-old who was suspected in more than a dozen carjackings including one involving an off-duty police officer.