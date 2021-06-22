3 arrested after Aurora police officer attacked, strangled over traffic stop

AURORA, Ill. – Three people charged with various crimes after allegedly assaulting an Aurora Police officer during the course of a traffic stop.

Authorities say the police officer pulled the trio over after running a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway located in the 600 block of N. Elmwood Drive and began yelling obscenities at the officer.

Amid the traffic stop, police say a female passenger exited the vehicle. When ordered to return by police, the male driver exited the vehicle and threatened to fight the officer.

According to police, the officer informed the man and woman they were both under arrest for obstruction. The man ran away and the officer pursued. Two women followed the officer, eventually striking the law enforcement official “with closed fists and kicking his body and head.”

Police say the officer could hear the male driver’s voice when he was “struck repeatedly in the head from several angles.”

One of the female passengers allegedly placed “a forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe,” police said.

Additional officers responded to the scene and eventually placed the trio in custody.

Police announced charges for the following individuals:

Jennifer Taylor, 24, of the 7100 block of South Paulina Street in Chicago One count of Aggravated Battery (Victim Police Officer) – Class 2 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery/Strangle – Class 3 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery (Public Way) – Class 3 Felony One count of Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury – Class 4 Felony One count of Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer – Class 4 Felony



Jennifer Taylor

Sheba Taylor, 26, of the 2400 block of Fox Drive in Aurora One count of Aggravated Battery (Victim Police Officer) – Class 2 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery/Strangle – Class 3 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery (Public Way) – Class 3 Felony One count of Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury – Class 4 Felony One count of Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer – Class 4 Felony



Sheba Taylor

Paul Sherrod, 28, of the 600 block of North Elmwood Drive in Aurora One count of Aggravated Battery (Victim Police Officer) – Class 2 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery/Strangle – Class 3 Felony One count of Aggravated Battery (Public Way) – Class 3 Felony One count of Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury – Class 4 Felony One count of Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer – Class 4 Felony



Paul Sherrod

“This type of lawlessness and violence against our police officers cannot and will not be tolerated,”

said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “This was an act of malice and cowardice and I will absolutely seek that

the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let’s keep this officer in our prayers as

the officer makes a full and complete recovery.”

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: